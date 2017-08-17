Two charged in Brunswick Co. break-ins

Two people, including a teen, have been charged with breaking and entering.

Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and Sunset Beach Police Department arrested April Loretta Bland, 29, and Skyler Wade Peacock, 17, both of Ash, on Wednesday.

April Bland has been charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods or property. She was booked under a $10,000 bond.

Skyler Peacock was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods or property. His bond was set at $50,000.

Officials said the incidents took place on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 at a home on Mill Drive in Ash and a home on W. Main Street in Sunset Beach. More than $1,400 in property was stolen but numerous items were later recovered by the sheriff's office and the SBPD.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.