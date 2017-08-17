WPD: Two men charged with breaking into vehicles

Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in connection to vehicle break-ins in the area, the Wilmington Police Department announced.

Carl Bryan Witherspoon, 24, and Jeffery Wayne Graham, 32, led officers on a brief foot chase after a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Holly Tree Road at approximately 1 a.m.

They have been charged with:

two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle

larceny of a motor vehicle

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of heroin

Witherspoon also was charged with resisting an officer and failure to appear on an outstanding warrant. Graham was charged with driving during revocation.

WPD officials said they are still following up on additional cases of breaking and entering into vehicles. Anyone with information with these or other crimes is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

