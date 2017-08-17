Brunswick Co. woman wins $200,000 in lottery

A Brunswick County woman had a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $200,000 in her purse for more than a week and didn't realize it. (Source: NCEL)

A Brunswick County woman had a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $200,000 in her purse for more than a week and didn't realize it.

“I just put it in my purse and forgot about it,” said Bonnie Cox of Holden Beach. “I only remembered to scratch it, because it was getting in the way when I was looking for something.”

Cox claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,003. She said she plans to use the money to pay medical bills.

Cox, a first-time lottery player, bought two $500 Frenzy scratch-off tickets at the Food Lion on South Willis Drive in Shallotte. She put them in her purse and left them there until more than a week later.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cox said. “I kept looking at it and looking at it. I figured I was reading it wrong since this is the first time I’ve played.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.