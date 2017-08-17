WPD searching for missing woman - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD searching for missing woman

Jennifer Chaplin (Source: WPD) Jennifer Chaplin (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to a WPD tweet, Jennifer Chaplin, 38, was last seen near Dawson Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly