Leland police looking for suspects in Walmart larceny

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a larceny at Walmart last month.

According to a Facebook post from the LPD, the incident took place at 2:38 p.m. on July 29.

The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in an older model Buick passenger car, officials said.

The female suspect has a distinctive tattoo on her chest, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003.

