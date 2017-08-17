Erin Brockovich talks about the Hollywood movie that bears her name

Erin Brockovich talks to WECT's Frances Weller before the forum. At the end, she talked about the movie that bears her name (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday night to listen to one of the most popular environmental activists in the country talk about Gen X. They also came to see the real life, Erin Brockovich.

At the end of the public forum at UNCW, she talked about the Hollywood movie that bears her name.

Julia Roberts won an Oscar in 2001 for her portrayal of Brockovich, but she says it's not Roberts she gets asked about the most. It's the biker boyfriend.

"Let me say this about that," Brockovich said laughing to the audience. "Had the real biker dude looked like the guy in the film, I would have never kicked him out."

Brockovich, who has been married three times, did have a biker boyfriend at the time she was challenging Pacific, Gas and Electric over contaminated water, but they broke up.

Brockovich says several names were tossed around to play the role before Julia Roberts was picked.

"I said maybe somebody like Goldie Hawn," Brockovich recalls telling Ed Masry, the lawyer she convinced to take on PG&E.

"He says 'no, I was thinking more along the lines of Roseanne Barr. He goes, well I don't care who plays the part as long as it's not Julia Roberts,'" Brockovich remembers.

Roberts ended up impressing millions of moviegoers, especially Erin Brockovich who saw it for the time with Masry.

"I thought she did a wonderful job, she's a wonderful person."

The movie catapulted Brockovich's fame. She says while it's disappointing cities across America are still dealing with water contamination over 15 years after the film was made, she says she's on the same mission as she was in Hinkley, California.

"I'm more driven than ever like I was then," she says with emotion. "We can clean this. We do have the solutions and I'm going to die trying."

