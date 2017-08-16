Gastonia beats Wilmington to claim Pettit Cup Championship

The Gastonia Grizzlies beat the Wilmington Sharks 12-4 Wednesday at Buck Hardee Field to sweep the best-of-3 Pettit Cup finals.
Gastonia scored three runs in the first inning, and four in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead and cruise to the victory.
The Sharks where looking to win the team’s first championship since the 1999 season.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.