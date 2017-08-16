Gastonia beats Wilmington to claim Pettit Cup Championship

The Gastonia Grizzlies beat the Wilmington Sharks 12-4 Wednesday at Buck Hardee Field to sweep the best-of-3 Pettit Cup finals.

Gastonia scored three runs in the first inning, and four in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead and cruise to the victory.

The Sharks where looking to win the team’s first championship since the 1999 season.



