UNCW's Patrick Cover’s run ends at the U.S. Amateur

UNCW senior golfer Patrick Cover’s run at the U.S. Amateur came to an end Wednesday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
Dylan Wu beat Cover 1-up to advance to the round of 32.
The match was all square thru 15 holes before Wu birdied the 16th to take the lead.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.