UNCW's Patrick Cover’s run ends at the U.S. Amateur

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW senior golfer Patrick Cover’s run at the U.S. Amateur came to an end Wednesday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Dylan Wu beat Cover 1-up to advance to the round of 32.

The match was all square thru 15 holes before Wu birdied the 16th to take the lead.

