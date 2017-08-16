UNCW's Patrick Cover’s run ends at the U.S. Amateur (Source: Pixabay)

UNCW senior golfer Patrick Cover’s run at the U.S. Amateur came to an end Wednesday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Dylan Wu beat Cover 1-up to advance to the round of 32.

The match was all square thru 15 holes before Wu birdied the 16th to take the lead.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.