World War II Veteran remembered for his photos, service to our country

John W. Loughlin, 96, was part of the Greatest Generation.

The World War II Veteran from Wilmington died Monday, August 14, according to his family.

Family members emailed our newsroom with details about Loughlin’s life and service to our country.

Loughlin graduated from New Hanover High School in 1942; he was classmates with NBC newsman David Brinkley.

“Jack trained as a C-46 Cargo Pilot and served in the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations, carrying assorted freight and personnel over the Himalayan Mountains. The route he traveled was known as “The Hump”. Mostly he carried 55 gallon drums of aviation gas, but his most unusual cargo was an entire planeload of “Oh Henry” candy bars to the troops in China.” - Joe and Barbara Hancammon

After the war, Loughlin stayed in the Air Force Reserves, retiring in 1981.

He went into business with his Brother-in-law, William H. Hancammon, opening Carolina Camera on Market Street.

Loughlin also worked as a photographer for the Star News in the 1940s.

He and Hancammon took photos which were printed up as postcards. Some can be seen on display in the Postcard Collection at the New Hanover County Library.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, Aug. 18, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road. More information about his funeral can be found here.

His family set up a website for those to pay their respects.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, the US Department of Veterans Affairs estimates only around 558,000 are alive in 2017.

