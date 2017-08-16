House lawmakers plan hearing on GenX discharge into Cape Fear River

House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. “I’ll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,”More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this month, including one the governor claims would impact the ability to protect water quality.More >>
Rep. Chris Millis (R-Pender, Onslow) and Rep. Justin Burr (R-Montgomery, Stanly) released a statement Monday afternoon regarding House Bill 330 and the deadly violence in Charlottesville.More >>
Mark Harris announced Monday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District in 2018. The district stretches from Charlotte, where Harris lives, all the way into western Bladen County. Republican Robert Pittenger is in his third term representing the Ninth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.More >>
Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.More >>
