House lawmakers plan hearing on GenX discharge into Cape Fear River

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. 

“I’ll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,” Rep. Moore (R-Cleveland) said in an email news release. 

The news release said Moore would announce details for hearings in the coming days. It did not say whether there will be more than one, or if they would take place in the Wilmington area rather than at the General Assembly in Raleigh.

Rep. Ted Davis of Wilmington is also quoted in the House Speaker’s news release. It says Davis would participate in the legislative hearing. 

“My priority is to protect the people of New Hanover County, guarantee they have clean drinking water and get to the bottom of the GenX discharge as soon as possible,” Rep. Davis said in a statement contained in the release. 

Republican members of the state Senate said Tuesday they also plan to call a legislative hearing on the GenX issue. The news release did not specify a date, time or location.

