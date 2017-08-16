Pigeon gets bird's eye view of surfing

Steve Young, a photographer from Jacksonville, was snapping shots of surfers taking advantage of big waves churned up from Hurricane Gert when he captured an incredible shot. (Source: Steve Young)

A pigeon got a bird’s eye view of what it’s like to be a surfer.

Steve Young, a photographer from Jacksonville, was photographing surfers taking advantage of big waves churned up from Hurricane Gert when he captured an incredible shot.

A pigeon landed on Cody Leutgens’ board while he was riding a wave in Surf City.

Young said he was on the Surf City Pier when he captured the shot.

Leutgens is the owner of Surf City Surf School.

