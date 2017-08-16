Columbus County Board of Elections building closes due to mold

Mold covers the outside of a laptop case in the Board of Elections building. (Source: WECT)

Columbus County Manager Bill Clark closed the county’s Board of Elections indefinitely Wednesday after mold was found inside the building Saturday.

The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday to address how to deal with the problem. According to Board Director Carla Strickland, the mold covered more than $1 million worth of laptops and voting equipment.

The mold could also be in the ceiling and parts of offices in the building, she said.

“As far as how extensive in the ceiling tiles, I don’t know and we’re not going up there to look," she said.

A private contractor took samples of the mold Wednesday. The county says he will be able to find out what the cause of the mold is.

Officials believe it is a combination of lack of ventilation paired with rain leaking into the building. The contractor will have the sample results back Thursday, and can determine how serious the public health issue in the office is.

As for now, Board of Elections members are looking for a temporary space to relocate.

“Having to do something on an emergency basis like this, it’s going to frustrate you," Strickland said. "It’s like, OK, we have to plan. We have to have this contingency plan set up to where if it turns out that there is a problem with this type of mold or what have you, that we have a contingency plan set up at this point in time to keep our operation going.”

County Maintenance Director Jerry Hayes showed board members two floors at the county health department Wednesday to potentially act as a temporary site.

Strickland wasn’t impressed with the space. She said not only is the area not handicapped friendly, but it also isn't feasible for their operations.

At the most, Strickland said she could see the board there for one week.

“These are pretty cumbersome pieces of equipment and the areas that they have up there, they’re on a second floor," she said. "Moving this equipment back and forth and getting it set up for what we need to get it set up at polling places or what have you, it would be near impossible.”

Hayes said he and the county manager will work with the board to find a solution.

“(Clark's) No. 1 priority is to not take chances with the staff here. That’s why the building was shut down,” Hayes said.

This is not the first time the Board of Elections building has had mold problems. Last summer mold was addressed, but was treated as a “cosmetic fix,” Strickland said.

The Whiteville City Hall has also been closed for two years due to mold.

According to Strickland, the county is staying on the safe side by closing the building.

“We want to reassure everyone that this is being done as a safety precaution and as we know where we are at, we will let you know what will happen,” she said.

She said the public can still register to vote, or update voting information at the DMV, library, or print the online forms and mail them in.

