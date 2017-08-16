Columbus County could become first 'Bee County' in the United States

The bee population has declined in Columbus County and around the nation. (Source: Pixabay)

The welcome sign heading into Tabor City lets visitors know they are entering the town where the annual Yam Festival is held.

This year's festival date is October 17, and by that time, new welcome to Tabor City signs could include information that Tabor City is also the home of country music legend Stonewall Jackson, a member of the Grand Ole Opry whose 1959 song Waterloo became his signature song.

The signs could also indicate that Tabor City has become the nation's 52nd "Bee City USA."

"Bee City USA" is a town, city or community that encourages ongoing dialogue in urban areas to raise awareness of the role pollinators, like honey bees, play in our food chain, and what each of us can do to provide honey bees with a healthy habitat.

Pollinators, like honey bees and butterflies are responsible for one third of the food that we consume each day. Most crops grown for their fruits require pollination by insects.

"We have to make sure we are providing educational outreach to the citizens of our town," said Rachel Todd, Tabor City's Bee City USA Representative. "The town will maybe stop and think before they start using insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, things like that, not saying they are not going to use them, but they are going to look for other ways to control the pest problems."

Unfortunately, the bee population has declined in Columbus County and around the nation.

"A lot of it can be traced back to Roundup and the use of that, and it is killing the bees, and it is also because we are spraying Roundup on the roadsides now, so it is killing their natural wild flowers," Todd explained. "So if we can more ornamental habitats for private citizens, businesses, that is a really great effort to suppose the honey bee population."

Without a thriving bee population, produce prices would skyrocket and the food industry could lose billions of dollars.

The Tabor City Town Council endorsed the idea of becoming a “Bee City USA” community and Todd, with help from several civic organizations, have secured this piece of land near the town's Railroad Depot Museum, to seek grants to create a forty foot by forty foot bee garden, with pollinating plants being put in the ground next year and the garden completed in time for the 2018 North Carolina Yam Festival.

The City of Whiteville is also a "Bee City USA" community. Now, Todd and others are working to get all of the towns in Columbus County to receive the "Bee City USA" designation. If they are successful, Columbus County would become the first Bee County in the nation.

