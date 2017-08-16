Three men who entered country illegally found in New Hanover County

A man found in New Hanover County could get a maximum of 20 years in prison for re-entering the country illegally, and two others also caught in New Hanover face illegal reentry charges.

According to a US Department of Justice news release on Wednesday, Mario Mendoza-Cano was previously deported after an aggravated felony conviction for possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. If convicted of illegal reentry, Mendoza-Cano, 44, of Mexico, would face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and probation after time served.

David Lopez-Diaz, 26, of Mexico, and Gabriel Melo-Canales, 37, of Mexico, were also found in New Hanover County and if convicted, they face two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and probation after time served.

The cases are being investigated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department's Enforcement Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.

