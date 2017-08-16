Meeting scheduled to discuss Eastwood-Military Cutoff intersection

The NC Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend a meeting on Monday about proposed improvements at the intersection of U.S. 74/Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

At the meeting in the New Hanover County Northeast Regional Library's Oleander Room, people can view a map displaying the location and design of the project. No formal presentation is planned, but interested citizens can show up anytime between 4-7 p.m. to view the map, ask NCDOT representatives questions and provide written comments.

In late July, David Swain, the owner of Swain & Associates, announced plans for CenterPoint, a $250 million, one million square foot mixed-use development on Eastwood Road. The retail, hospitality, office and residential center will be located on 23 acres with street frontage on both Military Cutoff and Eastwood roads adjacent to the Eastport neighborhood to the east and Cambridge Bay Retirement Community to the west.

Anyone who wants additional information on Monday's meeting should contact NCDOT Division Design Engineer Michael Bass at mlbass@ncdot.gov or (910) 341-2000. Comments can be submitted through Aug. 28.

Auxiliary aids and services for the meeting will be provided under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tamara Makhlouf at tmakhlouf@ncdot.gov or (919) 707-6072 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.