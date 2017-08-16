Duke safety McDuffie out with broken thumb

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke says starting safety Jeremy McDuffie is out indefinitely after having surgery on his broken right thumb.
Team spokesman Art Chase said Wednesday that McDuffie had the operation Tuesday.
The junior has 34 tackles and one interception in 24 career games. He entered preseason camp as the starter at the team's "strike" safety position.
