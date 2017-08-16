Portions of Snow's Cut walking trail to temporarily close

Portions of the Snow's Cut recreational walking trail in Carolina Beach will close in November and not reopen until next spring.

According to officials, the closures are necessary so the US Army Corps of Engineers can mitigate bank erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The project will take place at three locations along the trail. Two of the sections are on opposite sides of the Intracostal Waterway east of the bridge. The third section will be at the NC Wildlife boat ramp.

Officials said the project is being funded with federal money.

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact Jim Medlock, Shallow Draft Navigation Program Project Manager, Wilmington District, US Army Corps of Engineers, at (910) 251-4836.

