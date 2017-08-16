GenX levels in Brunswick Co. fall

Water sample testing in Brunswick County shows GenX levels continuing a downward trend.

Samples taken on Aug. 3 at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant revealed GenX levels of 21.1 parts per trillion in raw water and 22.6 ppt in finished, or treated, water.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services established health goal for GenX in drinking water is 140 ppt.

For comparison's sake, GenX testing on July 6 at the Northwest plant showed levels at 85.6 ppt in raw water and 87.1 in finished.

