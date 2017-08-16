A lively fashion show inspired by death and dying.
Expo 216 will fill the runway on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. with outfits inspired by death.
Gallerium Manager Manager Joeli Banks will join us on WECT News First at Four with a peek at what you can expect.
The show includes nine creations, including Trim Reaper, Ghost Dancer and Anubis Calling.
To learn more, go to http://www.expo216.com/
