Wilmington man sentenced on drug, gun charges

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Antonio Irvin Brown, 46, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver.

He was sentenced as a habitual felony to 66-92 months in prison.

According to prosecutors, Wilmington police stopped a car that Brown was a passenger in for a traffic violation in the area of South Sixth and Martin streets on Nov. 10, 2016.

Officers noticed an odor of marijuana in the car and found a stolen handgun near Brown's feet. Officers also found four bags of cocaine and more than $200 in cash.

Brown has several previous drug convictions in New Hanover County.

