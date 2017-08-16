Safely watch the eclipse at Castle Hayne Elem.

New Hanover County schools will host an event Monday, Aug. 21 for students, families and community members to safely watch the eclipse. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County schools will host an event Monday, Aug. 21 for students, families and community members to safely watch the eclipse.

New Hanover County Schools’ Regional STEAM Specialist David Glenn will lead the event with providing eclipse activities, scientific data collection, and solar glasses for safe viewing for students and families.

Skywatchers should never look at a partial eclipse without proper eye protection. Looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage or blindness.

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon covers the sun.

The event will take place Monday, Aug. 21, 2-3 p.m. at Castle Hayne Elementary School on Roger Haynes Drive.

