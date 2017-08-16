Erin Brockovich to host forum at UNCW tonight

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich is expected to hold a public forum on GenX and the Wilmington drinking water crisis tonight at UNCW.

GenX is an unregulated chemical that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site.

The forum will be held inside the Lumina Theater at UNCW and starts at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 16.

Water expert Robert Bowcock is expected to join Brockovich for the forum.

WECT is planning to carry the forum live online at the top of this story and on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

Julia Roberts won an Oscar in 2001 for her portrayal of Brockovich in Erin Brockovich, a movie based on Brockovich's life and the PG&E lawsuit.

