Lifeguard coverage shifts for Kure Beach

Expect to see fewer lifeguards at Kure Beach between now and Labor Day weekend.

Town officials said Wednesday that many of their lifeguards have left town to return to school so some of the 10 towers that normally are manned will be empty.

A black flag will be displayed when no lifeguard manning the tower.

Lifeguards will patrol the beach strands regularly on 4x4's during patrol hours (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

