Yard sales August 19

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

20 South Cardinal Drive, Wilmington

Home décor, furniture, jewelry, clothing & accessories, household, crafting items and much more

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

628 McGinnis Lane, Wilmington

Moving sale with tools,( mechanics, woodworking, leather working, hand and power) wet/dry vac., washer/dryer, pantry cabinet, misc. hardware, 24b wine rack, leather recliner, oak dry sink, oak book case, cook books, wicker rocker, Ducane 3b s/s grill, flower pots, framed pix, mirror, misc. kitchen items, dresser, shovels/ rake, painting supplies in tote

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

122 Northern Boulevard, Wilmington

Lots of 80's crafts, baskets, stuffed animals, kitchen items, furniture, wooden ducks

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

5813 Rowsgate Lane, Wilmington

Children's items and toys. Various household items/furniture, some electronics, books, movies, and comic books

7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

505 Fern Creek Lane, Carolina Beach

Multi-family yard sale. Housewares, house decor, tools (Radial arm saw), fishing equipment, small furniture pieces, 1970s Pedal Car, Graco infant seat and stroller, and many small children items (clothing, shoes, toys-play kitchen)

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

345 Lafayette Street, Wilmington

Household items

8 a.m. - ?

406 Biscayne Drive

Multi family sale

Pender County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

382 Captain Beam Boulevard, Hampstead (Olde point estates)

Tools, 10 ft. fiberglass ladder, furniture, home decor, road bike, electronics, Christmas items, boutique items, shelving units, materials for drop ceiling hangers, drywall tools and so much more. Downsizing and moving. One sale to not miss.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

7791 Old River Road, Burgaw

Furniture, clothes, and household items

Brunswick County

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7096 Sevilleen Drive, Ocean Isle Beach (In Sunset Ridge Community)

Good quality furniture - Restoration Hardware Desk, Miles & Talbott Cozy Comfy Sofa and over sized chair, ottoman, dresser, recliner. Dining set, large chest, antiques, tables, clothes, other small items. Moving - must sell.

Columbus County

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2629 Old Stage Hwy, Riegelwood (Masonic Lodge)

Kids on Missions will be having a yard sale to raise money for our elementary and middle schools here in Delco/Riegelwood community. We will also be selling hot dogs!

If you're planning a yard sale send your information now. Or email yardsales@wect.com. Just be sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can include yours in today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page

