UPDATE: Several schools to dismiss early for solar eclipse

New Hanover County

Officials with New Hanover County Schools announced Wednesday that some schools in the district will be dismissing early on Monday, Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

Students at the following year-round elementary and middle schools will be dismissed at noon:

Eaton

Codington

Freeman

Lake Forest Academy

Snipes

Sunset Park

Virgo

Officials said the decision to dismiss early was made after many parents expressed interest in viewing the solar eclipse with their students.

Additionally, since the solar eclipse is a rare occurrence, the district decided the educational value of the event warrants the early dismissal, officials said.

School officials said they're also concerned about student safety and did not want to have school buses on the road during the eclipse.

High schools currently in session, including Isaac Bear, Wilmington Early College, and Sea-TECH will operate on a normal schedule. They will not be dismissed early. Those schools have events scheduled around the eclipse and they will dismiss at their normal time of 4:30 p.m.

All athletic events and activities, including a golf match, planned for the afternoon of Aug. 21 will be rescheduled. Driver’s Ed is also canceled on Aug. 21 between the hours of 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m

All staff will work their normal hours on Aug. 21.

Brunswick County

Brunswick County officials announced that early college students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

"The decision was largely based on the timing of the eclipse which placed our students on buses or in personal vehicles close to the peak of the event," said Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for the county's school system. "All Early College students will receive certified solar glasses prior to leaving school; however, they will all be home by 1:00 p.m. to enjoy the eclipse which is projected to begin in our area around 1:15 p.m."

Student athletes are instructed to arrive at their schools for practice on Monday prior to 5:30 p.m. All outdoor practices will begin no earlier than 6 p.m.

Pender County

Penderlea School will release students at noon on Monday, Aug. 21, due to the solar eclipse, which will peak at dismissal.

Officials said student safety is their priority, and they want to remind students to wear appropriate eye protection will observing the eclipse.

PACES after school care will operate from noon to 6 p.m.

Pender Early College High School will operate on a normal schedule.

Roger Bacon Academy

Students at schools managed by the Roger Bacon Academy will observe a half-day schedule on Monday, Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

“We have advised parents that the four campuses will be closed to all students, teachers and staff after 12:30 p.m. on Monday,” said John Crosbie, the Public Information Officer for RBA.

The four schools include Charter Day School in Leland, Columbus Charter School in Whiteville, Douglass Academy in Wilmington and South Brunswick Charter School in Southport. The AlphaBEST daycare services on these campuses will not be offered after noon on Aug. 21.

RBA made the decision for a half day based on safety, dismissal conflict and a severe traffic warning issued by the City of Wilmington for that day.

James Sprunt Community College

Faculty, staff, and students will be dismissed at noon on Monday, Aug. 21 and the campus will be closed.

No one will be permitted on campus during this time.

The school's solar eclipse party has been canceled.

The school will reopen on a regular schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

