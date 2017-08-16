Several schools to dismiss early for solar eclipse

Officials with New Hanover County Schools announced Wednesday that some schools in the district will be dismissing early on Monday, Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

Students at the following year-round elementary and middle schools will be dismissed at noon:

Eaton

Codington

Freeman

Lake Forest Academy

Snipes

Sunset Park

Virgo

Officials said the decision to dismiss early was made after many parents expressed interest in viewing the solar eclipse with their students.

Additionally, since the solar eclipse is a rare occurrence, the district decided the educational value of the event warrants the early dismissal, officials said.

School officials said they're also concerned about student safety and did not want to have school buses on the road during the eclipse.

High schools currently in session, including Isaac Bear, Wilmington Early College, and Sea-TECH will operate on a normal schedule. They will not be dismissed early. Those schools have events scheduled around the eclipse and they will dismiss at their normal time of 4:30 p.m.

All athletic events and activities, including a golf match, planned for the afternoon of Aug. 21 will be rescheduled. Driver’s Ed is also canceled on Aug. 21 between the hours of 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m

All staff will work their normal hours on Aug. 21.

Students at schools managed by the Roger Bacon Academy will observe a half-day schedule on Monday, Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

“We have advised parents that the four campuses will be closed to all students, teachers and staff after 12:30 p.m. on Monday,” said John Crosbie, the Public Information Officer for RBA.

The four schools include Charter Day School in Leland, Columbus Charter School in Whiteville, Douglass Academy in Wilmington and South Brunswick Charter School in Southport. The AlphaBEST daycare services on these campuses will not be offered after noon on Aug. 21.

RBA made the decision for a half day based on safety, dismissal conflict and a severe traffic warning issued by the City of Wilmington for that day.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.