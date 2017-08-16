Bond lowered to $2.5 million for driver charged in wreck that killed 2-year-old

A man accused of causing a wreck that killed a 2-year-old boy had his bail dropped from $59 million to $2.5 million Wednesday.

District Attorney Ben David confirmed that Jonathan Alexander Hayes' bond was lowered, with pretrail release conditions, in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Hayes originally was given the $59 million bond on Nov. 2, 2016, the day following the wreck that took the life of Mason Richardson.

Officials said that Hayes was weaving in and out of his lane while traveling southbound on Independence Blvd. when his truck rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection with Oleander Drive.

Mason Richardson, who was in the backseat of vehicle that got hit, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency responders used narcan, a drug used to reverse heroin overdoses, on Hayes, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said this was the fourth time narcan had been used on Hayes in 2016.

“Based on his past behavior… he’s escalating," Judge Sandra Ray said during Hayes' court appearance on Nov. 2, 2016. "And he’s sat there, the little bit of time I could stomach watching him, shaking his head at the facts the DA is saying. He still isn’t taking responsibility. And the number that stuck in my head was the 50 mph that he was going, so that’s what I’m setting it at, $50 million.”

Hayes was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by vehicle, no operator's license, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

