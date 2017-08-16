Second suspect charged with murder in June shooting

A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Wilmington in June.

James Alexander Ray, 21, appeared in a New Hanover County court Wednesday morning and was ordered to be held with no bond.

According to Ray's attorney, Rick Miller, Ray is charged in connection to the murder of Aubrey Redd.

Redd was shot and killed at the intersection of Campbell and Tenth streets on June 7.

Daquan Sherrod Daniels was previously arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

According to a search warrant filed in connection to Daniels, witnesses at the scene of the shooting on June 7 said at least three suspects were involved. Witnesses saw a verbal altercation in front of 914 Campbell Street prior to the shooting and saw two suspects shooting and fleeing from the scene.

Daniels was identified as a suspect from a photo lineup and arrest warrants were issued for him. Daniels was taken into custody by US Marshals several days later.

According to our affiliate Fox Carolina, Ray also faces a first-degree murder charge in Transylvania County in connection to a stabbing death in Brevard in July.

