Man charged with murder in June shooting

A man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Wilmington in June.

James Alexander Ray, 21, appeared in a New Hanover County court Wednesday and was ordered to be held with no bond.

According to Ray's attorney, Rick Miller, Ray is charged in connection to the murder of Aubrey Redd.

Redd was shot and killed at the intersection of Campbell and Tenth streets on June 7.

Daquan Sherrod Daniels was charged with first-degree murder in the case shortly after the shooting.

According to our affiliate Fox Carolina, Ray faces a first-degree murder charge in Transylvania County in connection to the stabbing death in Brevard in July.

