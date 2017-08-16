Man accused of leading police on chase in stolen car

A man is accused of trying to elude police in a stolen car in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

According to Linda Rawley with the Wilmington Police Department, an officer on patrol observed what he believed to be a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m.

After confirming with dispatch the vehicle had been reported stolen, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver then allegedly led the officer on a chase through the Sunset Park area before crashing near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Washington Street.

Lorenzo Rochelle, 33, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license revoked.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.