2 Confederate statues vandalized in downtown Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after two Confederate statues were damaged downtown. (Source: WECT)

Police are investigating the damage of two Confederate statues in downtown Wilmington.

According to Linda Rawley with the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Third and Dock streets in reference to property damage to a statue at that location at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A white flag was hung on the gun of the statue and its head and feet were spray painted.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called back to the scene and found a rope tied to the statue's neck. Upon examination, officers believe it was likely tied to a vehicle in an attempt to pull the statue over.

Rawley said another statue, located at Third and Market streets, was vandalized at some point. It was also spray painted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.