UPDATE: Missing New Hanover Co. woman found safe

UPDATE: Missing New Hanover Co. woman found safe

Heather Michelle Baldwin (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office) Heather Michelle Baldwin (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was reported missing has been located safe in Wilmington.

According to officials, Heather Michelle Baldwin, 31, was previously reported missing after she was last seen at 4307 Parmele Road Lot 20 on Sunday.

Baldwin is meeting with detectives, sheriff's officials said.

