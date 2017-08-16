Sheriff's office asking for help in locating missing woman

Heather Michelle Baldwin (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Heather Michelle Baldwin, 31, was last seen on Sunday at 4307 Parmele Road Lot 20.

Bladwin is 5'2 and weighs 130-150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown/sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-798-4200.

