MacKenzie Gore shines again for Padres

Former Whiteville High School standout MacKenzie Gore continued to shine for the San Diego Padres Arizona Rookie League team.
On Tuesday night against the Rangers, Gore gave up three hits with six strikeouts in four innings pitched.
In five starts this summer, Gore has 24 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched, and has given up just one earned run.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.