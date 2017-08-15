MacKenzie Gore shines again for Padres - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

MacKenzie Gore shines again for Padres

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Former Whiteville High School standout MacKenzie Gore continued to shine for the San Diego Padres Arizona Rookie League team.

On Tuesday night against the Rangers, Gore gave up three hits with six strikeouts in four innings pitched.

In five starts this summer, Gore has 24 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched, and has given up just one earned run.

