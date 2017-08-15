Leaders react to governor's plan to remove statues

Several different leaders in Wilmington said Confederate monuments will remain in the same place for the time being. (Source: WECT)

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday night that he has a plan to try and remove Confederate monuments across the state.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the City Council's job is to uphold the law, meaning the monuments must stay. He is urging both sides to be civil moving forward.

"It will only inflame some other group that will want to have some retaliation or deface another monument in our community," Saffo said. "Wilmington has a long history. It has a very rich history, and we want to preserve as much of that history as we can, but we want to make sure we do it in a way that the community embraces and the community supports."

Saffo added he doesn't want to see any violence or unrest like what happened in Charlottesville, Va., or Durham, NC.

"We have to do it in a respectful manner," he said. "We have to do it in a lawful manner. The most important thing is, we don't want to see what happened in Charlottesville happen in Wilmington. I think there is a way to have a discussion in a cordial and a good way without trying to hit each other and going after each other and not trying to kill each other."

Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous also said his department would uphold the law if someone were to try and deface a monument.

"Our job is to stay as neutral as we possibly can, and we will," Evangelous said. "We are not advocating one side or the other. We are saying the law is the law, and if you don't like it, get it changed, but we are going to enforce it."

