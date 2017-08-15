Local NAACP chair applauds Gov. Cooper's call to take down Confederate monuments

The chairman of the New Hanover County NAACP, Deborah Maxwell, applauded Governor Roy Cooper's call to take confederate monuments across the state. (Source: WECT)

The chairman of the New Hanover County NAACP applauded Governor Roy Cooper's call to take down Confederate monuments across the state.

Deborah Maxwell said Tuesday night that Cooper's statement in a tweet saying it was time for them to come down was appropriate.

"This now places the responsibility on the General Assembly, who should have never enacted the law in 2015 out of fear," Maxwell said.

The governor would like to have the law that protects the statues from removal repealed. Cooper is also asking the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to determine the cost of having the monuments removed and replaced in museums.

"Thank you, Governor Cooper, and to the three or four who voted for the bill, shame on you," Maxwell added. "Do the right thing and support the removal or displacement of these vestiges of a war the South lost."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.