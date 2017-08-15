Dodgers trade reliever Chris Hatcher to Athletics

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Dodgers have traded reliever Chris Hatcher to Oakland for international amateur signing bonus pool space.

The right-hander was 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 26 relief appearances this season. He last pitched for the Dodgers on June 22, allowing one run and one hit in 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout against the Mets.

Hatcher missed 42 games with a thoracic inflammation this season. He was acquired by the Dodgers in 2015 from Miami, going 8-10 with a 4.64 ERA and four saves in 49 games with Los Angeles.

The deal was announced Tuesday.

