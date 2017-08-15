Opioid drama portrays inside look at heroin addiction and family grief

Ken Vest was inspired to write the play, Inside Job, after losing his son to heroin addiction five years ago (Source: Ken Vest)

A live reading of Inside Job was portrayed Tuesday night at the Cape Fear Playhouse on Castle Street in Wilmington.

Kenneth Vest wrote the play.

The drama is about heroin addiction, grief and revenge.

Inside Job tells the fictional story of Abby and Will Mason whose son, Wyatt, dies from an overdose.

While the play was fictional, the storyline is real, affecting thousands of American families across the country.

Vest was inspired to write the play after losing his son, Jesse, five years ago to a heroin overdose.

The play was read in front of a small audience that included law enforcement officers, clinicians, first responders, and families dealing with addiction.

A discussion was held after the play. It was moderated by Coastal Horizons' Kenny House and WECT's Frances Weller.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.