Oak Island approves new fire house policy

Town council approved changes to its fire house policy after allegations of a civilian being injured there in 2015. (Source: WECT)

Oak Island Town Council passed a new policy for the town's fire house on Tuesday night.

In a unanimous vote, Mayor Cin Brochure said council members approved a policy that states in part, "The living quarters are permitted for use by on-duty personnel during their shift…. No alcoholic beverages shall be permitted on the premises of any fire station…. No visitors or guests of any kind shall be permitted…. [and] The fire pole is designated solely for fire department personnel for use in an emergency or during training only."

According to a tip WECT received in October 2015, an intoxicated volunteer firefighter and a civilian were invited to the fire house and the volunteer was seriously injured when he fell from a fire pole.

