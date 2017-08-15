Wilmington City Council approves additional funds for parking deck

City construction costs increased by approximately $3.8 million for the Riverplace/Water Street Deck project. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington City Council passed a budget ordinance Tuesday night intended to cover the costs of a public parking deck.

Council members voted 4-1 to approve approximately $3 million in additional construction costs to build the deck in association with the Riverplace development. Riverplace will replace the Water Street parking deck in downtown Wilmington with apartments, retail shops, restaurants and parking.

All told, the city's proposed purchase and development agreement (PDA) rose from $75.6 million to $83.6 million and city PDA construction costs increased by $3.8 million to $23,555,793.

"I think this is a good plan," council member Earl Sheridan said. "People want retail, like grocery stores downtown. One of the things we need for those things is people living down there."

Paul Lawler voted against passing the budget. Two council members, Kevin O'Grady and Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Haynes, recused themselves from the vote.

Former Mayor Harper Peterson spoke against the ordinance.

"Tonight you can just say 'enough,'" Peterson said to council members during a public hearing before the vote. "Let's get the developer off the backs of the taxpayers. Taxpayers should not be the developer's bank anymore."

