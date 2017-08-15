New Hanover County Parks asks for public's help catching vandals

Vandalism is prevalent all year in New Hanover County parks, the county said, but even more so in the summer. (Source: WECT)

According to Director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Tara Duckworth, vandals have targeted Smith Creek Park the most this summer. Usually, she said, Veteran’s Park is the most vandalized park during the year.

Duckworth said the county has had surveillance cameras in and around every park for a few years. The cameras don’t always catch the vandals, but they can help, she said.

“You can’t be everywhere at one time, but we have been able to catch some folks in action and take them to court and get some money back and maybe make some points to some kids too,” she said.

When they don’t, it’s the public that pays. According to Duckworth, Parks and Gardens allots $50,000 each year for vandalism.

“Some of our incidents are small, but the small ones add up, and other times, unfortunately...you’ll get hit with nine or $10,000 in damage for one event," she said. "So that $50,000 can go very quickly,” she said.

Park-goer and New Hanover County resident Sam Outlaw said the vandalism is frustrating.

“It’s upsetting. It’s no different than being at the house and having somebody vandalize your yard or drive through your yard," Outlaw said. "You don’t want to see it. You would like to think people would have respect for other people’s stuff, but it doesn’t happen.”

Regardless of what park the incidents take place in, Duckworth said vandalism is never warranted.

“Our staff really wants a nice product. That’s our goal, to make it comfortable and aesthetically pleasing, a comfortable place where people want to come and relax and they do work hard,” she said. “It is upsetting and frustrating when you have so much passion for something and then someone goes and does something that may seem kind of meaningless to them, but really does make an impact.”

Parks and Gardens works with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to try to catch the vandals through the cameras and through witnesses. Duckworth said catching culprits for smaller incidents, like graffiti defacing parks, is more difficult.

“The smaller ones are harder to catch, the little things," Duckworth said. "We’ve been very lucky working with the sheriff’s office for some of the bigger things, and the newer facilities have better cameras and that certainly helps to have a clearer picture of what we’re up against.”

Duckworth asks the community to help out with bigger violations.

“If you see something, say something," she said. "That golden rule: If it doesn’t look right it probably isn’t, so we just have to ask people pay attention to your surroundings. Call 911. The sheriff’s office would rather you report it than it go unnoticed.”

To report vandalism in a New Hanover County park, call Parks and Gardens at 910-798-7620, or the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.

Below is a list of incidents that have occurred at county parks in the past year:

Arson at Veteran’s Park restrooms: $6,500 (court hearing pending for juvenile)

-Experienced 3-4 small fires in restrooms before extensive one

Break in at Veterans Park baseball concessions: used fire extinguishers to deface entire concession area

-Caught perpetrators with cameras, restitution over $1,200

Defaced Story Walk at Veterans Park $800. Had to remove due to constant vandalism issues.

Graffiti at all parks: Most recent incidents were at skate park $750 for graffiti remover plus man hours (hit three days in one week in July)

Veteran’s Park Phase 4 restroom vandalism this summer- two days painting the restrooms/two staff members. $1,200 for paint and graffiti protector

Veterans Park playground surfacing: during school year painted swastikas and foul items on playground surface. Had to cut out and replace play cushion- $3,900

Smith Creek Park (July): used firecrackers to blow up signs and Little Free Library $700 in repairs

Smith Creek Park Preserve: arson in preserve; NHC Fire and Forest Service responded (10 acres burned)

Many instances of small fires throughout park system. Ripping soap dispensers off walls in restrooms, defacing signs, etc.

Splashpad: small fire of clothing along fence and at sign. Beer bottles thrown against building leaving shards of glass at splashpad.

