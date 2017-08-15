Sharks lose Game 1 of Petitt Cup series

The Wilmington Sharks will need to win two games on Wednesday to claim the Petitt Cup.

Gastonia won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Tuesday, completing a rain-delayed game that began Monday night by beating the Sharks 7-4 in Gastonia.

Wilmington led the Grizzlies 4-0 in the second inning when play resumed Tuesday afternoon.

The Sharks maintained that lead until Gastonia scored two times in the fifth inning.

Chaz Davey's solo home run in the sixth cut Wilmington's lead to 4-3 and the Grizzlies tied the score in the seventh. An RBI single from Davey and Ryan Cox's sacrifice fly gave the home team a 6-4 lead.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington. If the Sharks win, Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2. Wednesday's game or games will be seven-inning contests.

