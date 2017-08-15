Two people run from traffic stop, one caught

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>