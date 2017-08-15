Two men run from traffic stop, one caught

Two people ran from police after a traffic stop on Tuesday in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

One suspect has been caught after two people fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, officers pulled a vehicle over and two people fled in the Forest Hills area off Market Street.

One suspect was apprehended in the 1200 block of Dawson Street.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers called off their search for the other suspect.

