Send your children back to school in style, with a free haircut

Before they head back to school, your child can get a free haircut. (Source: Pixabay)

Send your children back to school feeling good about themselves!

Miller Motte College will be giving free haircuts on Wednesday, August 16 for children going back to school.

In order to take advantage of this freebie, you must make an appoint at the Cosmetology Clinic at 5000 Market Street in Wilmington.

To make an appointment, call (910)442-3402.

