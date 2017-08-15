High School Football week one schedule

Thursday, August 17th
New Hanover at Rose 7:30pm
Friday August 18th
Southern Wayne at Ashley 7pm
Holly Springs at Hoggard 7pm
Laney at Pinecrest 7pm
New Hanover at Rose 7pm
North Brunswick at Whiteville 7pm
South Brunswick at Red Springs 7pm
Topsail at Trask 7pm
West Brunswick at Socastee, SC 7pm
East Columbus at Green Sea-Floyds, SC 7pm
West Columbus at North Duplin 7pm
Richland at East Duplin 7pm
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill 7pm
Pender at Lakewood 7pm
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.