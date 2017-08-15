High School Football week one schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Football week one schedule

Thursday, August 17th

New Hanover at Rose 7:30pm

Friday August 18th

Southern Wayne at Ashley 7pm
Holly Springs at Hoggard 7pm
Laney at Pinecrest 7pm
North Brunswick at Whiteville 7pm
South Brunswick at Red Springs 7pm
Topsail at Trask 7pm
West Brunswick at Socastee, SC 7pm
East Columbus at Green Sea-Floyds, SC 7pm
West Columbus at North Duplin 7pm
Richland at East Duplin 7pm
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill 7pm
Pender at Lakewood 7pm

