High School Football week one schedule

Thursday, August 17th



New Hanover at Rose 7:30pm



Friday August 18th



Southern Wayne at Ashley 7pm

Holly Springs at Hoggard 7pm

Laney at Pinecrest 7pm

New Hanover at Rose 7pm

North Brunswick at Whiteville 7pm

South Brunswick at Red Springs 7pm

Topsail at Trask 7pm

West Brunswick at Socastee, SC 7pm

East Columbus at Green Sea-Floyds, SC 7pm

West Columbus at North Duplin 7pm

Richland at East Duplin 7pm

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill 7pm

Pender at Lakewood 7pm



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.