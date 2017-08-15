UNCW men's basketball CAA schedule released

UNCW’s two-time defending men’s basketball champions open defense of their Colonial Athletic Association title in late December with a home game against Delaware’s Blue Hens.

The Seahawks, who went 29-6 overall last season and 15-3 during the regular season in the CAA in 2016-17, received the league slate from CAA officials early Tuesday and play their first two conference games at Trask Coliseum, where they went 8-1 in league games one year ago.

The CAA ledger begins on Dec. 30 vs. Delaware, followed by a Jan. 2 date at home vs. Drexel. UNCW has won 29 of its last 37 regular season games against conference foes and 15 of its last 18 home matchups against conference foes.

New coach C.B. McGrath, who took over the helm of the program last April, is excited about the challenges the new schedule brings in his inaugural season with the Seahawks.

“It’s my first year in the conference and I’m excited about it,” McGrath said. “Our guys can now start to get prepared for the season. The conference did a nice job with it and I like what it looks like. We have some nice home weekends, which is great for our fans.

“We also put together as competitive a non-conference schedule as we could. We’ll get started a little earlier in the future. I’m pleased with the schedule overall.”

Following the CAA-opening clashes vs. the Blue Hens and Dragons, the Seahawks embark on a three-game swing to Towson, Delaware and Elon. UNCW plays five of its nine league games in the opening month of the season on its home floor.

The February slate begins with a three-game stretch at Hofstra, Northeastern and James Madison, but the Seahawks return to the Port City for three of their final five contests. Homecoming will be Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Hofstra and Senior Night is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Charleston.

UNCW concludes the conference schedule with road dates at William & Mary and Drexel before the CAA Tournament returns to Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum for a second year.

The Seahawks have won three consecutive regular season CAA championships. UNCW has also captured back-to-back conference tournament titles and six overall, tying former member Old Dominion for the most CAA crowns.