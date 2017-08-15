MISSING: Brunswick Co. man last seen Aug. 10

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who was reported missing five days ago.

According to officials, Kenneth Clarence Voak, 36, was last seen leaving the area of Sunnybrook Way in Leland on Aug. 10.

Authorities believe Voak was heading to Wilmington and might currently be in the Raleigh area.

Voak is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Voak's whereabouts is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

