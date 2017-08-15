Ogden Skatepark receives Excellence in Innovation honor

The Ogden Skatepark has added a state award to the National Association of Counties Achievement Award it won this year. (Source: Ogden Skatepark)

New Hanover County was given an Excellence in Innovation award at last week's annual NC Association of County Commissioners conference.

The New Hanover County Parks and Gardens department was recognized for the Ogden Skatepark, a 10,000 square foot concrete structure that has hosted thousands of skateboarders and BMX riders of all ages.

“The skatepark is a model for leveraging public dollars with private donations to enhance a county project,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in a news release. “This project helped to develop new community partnerships and created a top-quality regional attraction that provides a safe, secure place for skating and biking in our community.”

Located in NHC's Ogden Park, the skatepark was completed in February 2017 and features a bowl, street course, transition and vertical elements.

Ogden Skatepark also won a National Association of Counties Achievement Award this year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.