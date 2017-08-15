First at Four recipe: Heirloom tomato bruschetta

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Chef Gwen Gulliksen, a culinary instructor at Cape Fear Community College shares her recipe for heirloom tomato bruschetta.

Chef Gwen will be on WECT News First at Four Tuesday to go over the particulars.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

Heirloom Tomatoes medium 4, small dice

Basil fresh or dry 2 tsp, minced

Rosemary, Thyme & Oregano fresh or dry 1 tsp combined, minced

Shallot ½, minced

Green Onion 3, sliced thinly

Olive Oil 3 Tbsp

Wine Vinegar red or white ½ tsp

Kosher Salt ½ tsp

Fresh Ground Pepper pinch

½ inch baguette slices 24, lightly toasted

Instructions

Lightly toast the bread and reserve on a serving tray Combine all other ingredients together and stir until flavors are well incorporated Serve tomato mixture at room temperature with the lightly toasted baguette slices

Let diners can make their own bruschetta, there are 6 slices of baguette per diner. You can also serve with parmesan cheese. It goes well with a big summer green salad.

Serves 4.

Chef Gwen explained that an heirloom tomato is an open pollinated, “back yard garden” seed that has been nurtured, selected and handed down from one family member to the next for many generations with the seed originating prior to 1945 which marks the end of WWII and the beginning of wide spread commercialized hybrid seeds.

