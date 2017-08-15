First at Four recipe: Heirloom tomato bruschetta

Chef Gwen Gulliksen, a culinary instructor at CFCC, shares her recipe for heirloom tomato bruschetta. (Source: Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
Chef Gwen Gulliksen, a culinary instructor at Cape Fear Community College shares her recipe for heirloom tomato bruschetta.
Chef Gwen will be on WECT News First at Four Tuesday to go over the particulars.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- Heirloom Tomatoes medium 4, small dice
- Basil fresh or dry 2 tsp, minced
- Rosemary, Thyme & Oregano fresh or dry 1 tsp combined, minced
- Shallot ½, minced
- Green Onion 3, sliced thinly
- Olive Oil 3 Tbsp
- Wine Vinegar red or white ½ tsp
- Kosher Salt ½ tsp
- Fresh Ground Pepper pinch
- ½ inch baguette slices 24, lightly toasted
Instructions
- Lightly toast the bread and reserve on a serving tray
- Combine all other ingredients together and stir until flavors are well incorporated
- Serve tomato mixture at room temperature with the lightly toasted baguette slices
Let diners can make their own bruschetta, there are 6 slices of baguette per diner. You can also serve with parmesan cheese. It goes well with a big summer green salad.
Serves 4.
Chef Gwen explained that an heirloom tomato is an open pollinated, “back yard garden” seed that has been nurtured, selected and handed down from one family member to the next for many generations with the seed originating prior to 1945 which marks the end of WWII and the beginning of wide spread commercialized hybrid seeds.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.